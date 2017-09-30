On the Road with Dane: The Rizzo Family Foundation, Kenny Wallace and the Grand Cochon

Dane is joined in-studio by some incredible chefs who traveled here from across the country for this weekend’s Grand Cochon competition. Then, he talks to Abby from the Rizzo Family Foundation as well as Joe from Buona Beef to talk about the two places pairing together to help provide comforts to families throughout illnesses. Then, Kenny Wallace weighs in on the Cubs and talks racing, and Brian Grams calls in from the Mecum Auto Auction.