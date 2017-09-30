Crawford shuts out Bruins in preseason finale

by Scott King

The Blackhawks’ final preseason game Saturday night at the United Center vs. the Boston Bruins sure felt like a preseason contest. There was little energy, sloppy passing, and just not much going on for the hometown Hawks for the majority of the game, except for Corey Crawford.

Crawford was strong in net throughout the entire game as the Hawks waited, perhaps too patiently, to get on the board.

The first goal didn’t come till there was 8:47 left in regulation. Patrick Sharp scored seconds into a third period Blackhawks’ power play. Patrick Kane and Duncan Keith assisted on the goal.

“Glad that game was over because it was pretty ugly all around for all of us,” Sharp said. “Without Corey, it could have been a heck of a tough score out there. Personally, I thought I felt good all training camp, wasn’t my best tonight, but it was nice to contribute on the power play and hopefully there’s much better on Thursday.”

Corey Crawford made 38 saves to shutout the Bruins with a final score of 1-0.

“It was big for us,” Sharp said of Crawford’s play. “Because it would have been four, five to nothing, maybe even worse. We weren’t moving as a unit the way I think we could have. We’ve seen Crow’ do that time and time again, and he’s going to be a big part of our team this year, so good start for him.”

“I felt pretty good,” Crawford said. “But there’s still some things that [I] need to adjust, to change a little bit. I think the guys felt good overall, I think all the games. It’ll be nice to have a week of practices with a full team and really getting into things.”

