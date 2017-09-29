Editor in Chief of Exstreamist, Rob Toledo joins Mason to talk about some of the worst Netflix shows of all time. Rob breaks down why Netflix has so much original programming. The mystery of the Amazon que stream is spoken about along with the most anticipated programs on your favorite streaming services for the month of October.

Check out: Exstreamist.com for reviews on all programs streamed

Follow Exstreamist on Twitter: Twitter.com/ExstreamistNews

Like Exstreamist on Facebook: Facebook.com/exstreamist

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine