Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Worst Netflix Shows of all Time

Posted 11:30 AM, September 29, 2017, by
Netflix, Hulu, Original Programming, Mason Vera Paine, Amazon, Millennial Rob Toledo,  Exstreamist, Stranger Things, Iron Fist, Disjointed, Worst

Finn Jones star on "Marvel's Iron Fist."JoJo Whilden/Netflix

Editor in Chief of Exstreamist, Rob Toledo joins Mason to talk about some of the worst Netflix shows of all time. Rob breaks down why Netflix has so much original programming. The mystery of the Amazon que stream is spoken about along with the most anticipated programs on your favorite streaming services for the month of October.

Check out: Exstreamist.com for reviews on all programs streamed
Follow Exstreamist on Twitter: Twitter.com/ExstreamistNews
Like Exstreamist on Facebook: Facebook.com/exstreamist

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine

 