Wintrust Business Lunch 9/29/17: Sports Leadership, Highwood IL, & Steve Martin

Twitter is making a big move by doubling the amount of characters, and as writer, Andrea Hanis doesn’t think it will do them any good since users can get their message across already. Tom Gimbel then joined Steve in studio to discuss the comparison between the Bears fumbling on the one yard line and running a business, Alderman Eric Falberg detailed what it takes to organize the happy city of Highwood, IL and Front Row Phyllis previewed the big show from Steve Martin & Martin Short at the Chicago Theater on October 6th.