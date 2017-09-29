The Opening Bell 9/29/17: How Much Do Airlines Make in Fees?

Aside from the numbers being released after the various natural disasters, another Fed meeting closer to a rate hike, and a tax reform proposal, Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) wasn’t too surprised at the economy when he closed out the week. Rick Seaney checked in with Steve to share the latest from a study about the massive amount of bag and change fees that airlines gained over the span of a year. Rick detailed that the lack of legislative impact on the industry lead to more than $7,000,000,000 in fees that airlines raked in over the course of a year.