“The Journey to The Last Jedi” is underway on bookstore shelves with several titles being released as a lead-up to the film. We preview “Star Wars: From A Certain Point of View”, a collection of 40 short stories presenting a fresh perspective for the original trilogy. We discuss a few of the stories, including one featuring Yoda and Obi-Wan. Author Adam Bray joins us to talk about his upcoming releases, “Star Wars: Absolutely Everything You Need to Know: Updated and Expanded” and “Stormtroopers: Beyond The Armor”. We also enjoy getting Adam’s take on some of the current STAR WARS hot topics and the importance of canon. Plus, we look forward to STAR WARS REBELS as we get release dates for the first half of season four and speculate what some of the episode titles might mean.