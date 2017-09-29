The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.29.17: Chicago Bears, paleta cart GoFundMe, City of Chicago vs. Equifax, Bright Side of Life

The city of Chicago is suing Equifax for its data breach. Law Department Head Ed Siskel joins John to describe the lawsuit. Plus, Sam Panayotovich joins John to lament about the Chicago Bears’ performance last night against the Green Bay Packers. And, bringing a smile back to the faces of the John Williams Show team, Joel Cervantes joins the program to explain how he gained a stranger in need $384,000. Then, John listens to what is making you smile in the Bright Side of Life segment.