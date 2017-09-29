The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 9-29-17

We have a marvelous show for you to end the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, WGN’s Adam Hoge breaks down the brutal Chicago Bears loss to the Green Bay Packers, comedy giants Andy Richter and Sarah Thyre join Justin to talk about their appearance at the Chicago Podcast Festival, we recap yet another busy week in news with regulars Mario Smith and Amara Enyia and we cap the night off with a visit from the tremendous Chicago rapper G Herbo!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio