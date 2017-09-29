× The Download Presents The Week That Was: “Trump and Kaepernick, and Rauner, oh my!”

The Dynamic Duo! Activist and poet Mario Smith and public policy consultant Amara Enyia join Justin to break down all the stories that were making news this week including the disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico, the protest movement taking place in the NFL, Health Secretary Tom Price resigning, Governor Rauner signing controversial abortion bill, the race for Illinois governor, Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino being fired amid controversy, the Supreme Court taking up a union fee case first sparked by Governor Rauner and the latest failure of the GOP to repeal and replace Obamacare.

