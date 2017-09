× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/29/17): A new friend from Norway, the No Fans League, and a trip to Maine…

This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined talk about the recent drama surrounding the NFL (or No Fan League) and their recent trips to different states. Plus, visiting Norwegian journalist Mathias Nylenna from public radio in Norway joins the podcast to talk about the First Amendment, safe spaces, and the free exchange of thought. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3405001/3405001_2017-09-29-142601.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here