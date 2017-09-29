× Rapper G Herbo: “There are only two end results of being on the streets in Chicago: Die or go to jail”

The great Chicago hip hop artist G Herbo returns to The Download (he and Justin are best friends now) to chat about how his music has evolved over the last couple of years, how much Chicago plays in his work, if he feels his new music is still relatable to young kids on the streets, the sacrifices he needs to make to be a successful artist, what needs to be done to address Chicago’s continuing problems with violence and his debut full-length record, “Humble Beast.”

