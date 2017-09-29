Meet Wendy at the Goodwill Store in Westchester – Oct 7

Meet Wendy Snyder at the Goodwill Store at 3054 South Wolf Road in Westchester on Saturday, October 7 from Noon to 2pm.

Goodwill Store will offer special shopping coupons for 20% off a purchase of $20 or more during the hours of Wendy’s appearance. What good buys will you find at the Goodwill Store?

And it’s that time of the year to spread some “good will” too! During the month of October, listeners will be encouraged to donate a gently used artificial Christmas tree and drop it off at a Goodwill Store or at Treetime in Lake Barrington. We’re kicking off the donation season at the Goodwill Store in Westchester! Anyone who donates an artificial Christmas tree, will receive $75 off a select new tree at Treetime.

Take the stress out of entertaining and decorating. Treetime’s designer will be on hand to show you how to put together a great holiday tabletop design!

And you’ll have the chance to win prizes, too!