Jerry Nunn: What to look for in October!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Jerry Nunn, of Nunnontherun.com, to talk about all the great things going on around Chicago in the month of October. They cover various Haunted Houses including House of Torment and Dungeon of Doom, Northalsted Halloween Parade on October 31st, upcoming horror films, International Film Festival, Kathy Bates coming to Chicago for the Lynn Sage Cancer Research Foundation Fall Benefit Luncheon and much more!

