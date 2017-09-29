Hoge and Jahns, Episode 117: Bears-Packers Postgame Show

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns breakdown all the action from Lambeu Field after the Bears lost to the Packers 35-14 Thursday night. The good news: Mike Glennon threw for more yards than his counterpart, Aaron Rdogers. The bad news: he also had more turnovers (two fumbles lost and two interceptions thrown), while Rodgers threw four touchdowns to Glennon’s two. The guys react to linebacker Danny Trevathan’s hit on Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. They also play audio from the locker room from Glennon, Trevathan, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and head coach John Fox. Listen below!

