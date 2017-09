× Embarrassing Times That Come Back To Haunt You, The 2nd Annual Kids Music Day and More! | Full Show (Sept 29th)

Brian Noonan is in for host, Patti Vasquez — Tonight Brian reflects on an embarrassing Facebook post from a friend and devolves into a discussion about moments from that past that could come back to haunt you. We also speak to Vincent James about the 2nd Annual Kids Music Day – for more information visit: KeepMusicAlive.org

Listen to the full podcast right here: