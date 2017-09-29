Comedy giant Andy Richter reflects on his career and time working in Chicago

Comedy giants Andy Richter and Sarah Thyre join Justin to tell us about about a special performance of the Crybabies podcast next week at the Chicago Podcast Festival. Andy talks about his time working in Chicago, his work on “The Real Live Brady Bunch,” how that show moving to New York propelled his career, his work on all iterations of The Conan O’Brien Show and how often he comes back to visit his family in town. Sarah talks about her Crybabies podcast and what she has planned for the show when she does it live in Chicago next week.

