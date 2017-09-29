Bill and Wendy Full Show 9-29-17

Today’s guests include Two-time Olympic Beach Volleyball Medalist, April Ross, and Dave Zimmerman of Fleet Feet; and TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner. Bill and Wendy talk Gary Cohn’s recent comments, Cambridge librarian that rejects Dr. Seuss book donation, and more.

