× Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “The Bears have to make a quarterback change and I think they are going to make this change before the next game against the Vikings”

It’s a special Friday edition of “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears dismal performance last night against the Green Bay Packers. Adam and Justin talk about the horrendous showing from atrocious quarterback Mike Glennon, the chances we see Mitch Trubisky replace Glennon sooner rather than later, how the Bears seem to be getting out-coached, if Danny Trevathan should expect a suspension for his vicious hit on Davante Adams and what we need to look for before the Bears game next Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio