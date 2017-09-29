April Ross joins Fleet Feet for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Two-time Olympic Beach Volleyball Medalist, April Ross, and Dave Zimmer of Fleet Feet join the Bill and Wendy Show to discuss Breast Cancer Awareness month and a National fund-raising and awareness campaign called #ProjectZero. April, who lost her mother to breast cancer, is the face of the #ProjectZero campaign between Mizuno and The Breast Cancer Research Fund that will launch here in Chicago on September 30th.

April will appear on September 30 at Fleet Feet Sports-Chicago to debut the newest Mizuno running shoe, the Wave Rider 21, that was created with Breast Cancer Awareness pink as the color highlight.

