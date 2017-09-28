Tour ‘Hill Street Blues’ station, toy factory during Open House Chicago

NEAR WEST SIDE — Hundreds of buildings will be open to the public during the 2017 Open House Chicago Oct. 14 and 15, but you don’t have to go far from home to check out some true Near West Side gems.

Fans of the ’80s police drama “Hill Street Blues” or “Chicago P.D.” can test out their Capt. Frank Furillo impressions at the police station used in the “Hill Street Blues” open ing sequence and in the NBC show. It is currently the home of the University of Illinois at Chicago campus police.

The red-pressed brick and Joliet limestone building at 943 W. Maxwell St. first was home of Chicago’s 7th Police District when the city bought it in 1888. Known as the Maxwell Street station or “Bloody Maxwell,” police units for gang crimes, gambling and prostitution were housed there, along with 29 stuffy, rat-infested jail cells in the basement.