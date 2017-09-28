The Opening Bell 9/28/17: How To Update Energy Grids For The Future

The recent hurricanes, elections, and policy changes are important to everyday life, but especially for international markets. Steve and Don Lloyd (SVP & Manager of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange, Rate Swaps and Commodity Derivatives at Associated Bank) chatted about all these drivers along with crypto-currencies on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation. Steve the turned his attention to the Illinois Commerce Commission when they looked at the utility of the future. Victoria Crawford (Sr. Public Information Officer at the ICC) discussed the results of a study that looks to change the way consumers use electricity to better the grid on a wide scale.