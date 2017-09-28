The Mincing Rascals 09.28.17: The American Flag, Puerto Rico, Hugh Hefner

Today, the Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Scott Stantis and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. First, the Rascals weigh the value of the consequences following York Community High School’s American Flag installation. Then, the Rascals discuss the president’s latest comments on NFL protests, and they grade his response to disaster in Puerto Rico. The group also takes time to highlight their first memories with nudes, remembering the late Hugh Hefner, dead at 91 Wednesday night. They briefly express their opinions on the new, doubled character limit on Twitter. And, finally, the Rascals weigh in on a “freeloader problem,” to be explored by the Supreme Court.

John recommends “The Vietnam War,” a Ken Burns docu-series, again.

Scott recommends The True History of the White City Devil by Adam Selzer.

Eric recommends “Alone: A Love Story,” a Michelle Parise podcast.