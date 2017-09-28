The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.28.17: Hugh Hefner passes away, breakthrough pediatric cancer treatment, Chicago Cubs

Hugh Hefner passed away at the age of 91 Wednesday night, and Rick Kogan of both WGN Radio and Chicago Tribune, wrote a wonderful piece about him. John interviews Rick about his encounters with Hefner, and about Hefner’s vast number of accomplishments. Listeners provide us their favorite memories with Playboy as a whole. Plus, Dr. John Cunningham of University of Chicago tells John what his research team is doing to try to beat cancer in 80% of pediatric patients, namely of those suffering with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Listeners call and write in with their questions for the doctor. Finally, the John Williams team tells you the last time a baseball team made it to the playoffs directly following a World Series victory.