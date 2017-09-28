× The Hollywood Reporter’s Dan Fienberg Weighs In On The First Few Weeks of the Fall TV Season

Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he weighs in on the first few weeks of the fall TV season.

Items discussed include: Big Brother, Survivor, “Me, Myself and I”, Young Sheldon, Seal Team, The NBC “Chicago” shows, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, American Vandal, Will and Grace, The Good Place, The Mick, Brooklyn 99, Star Trek: Discovery and Wisdom of The Crowd.

