Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Senior economic adviser to candidate Trump, Stephen Moore lays out the long road ahead for tax reform

Posted 12:09 PM, September 28, 2017, by , Updated at 12:08PM, September 28, 2017

From left, Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, confer before a news conference on the Republicans' proposed rewrite of the tax code for individuals and corporations, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are writing a far-reaching, $5-trillion plan they say would simplify the tax system and nearly double the standard deduction used by most Americans. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Chicago native, Heritage Foundation economist, and the architect behind President Trump’s tax reform framework, Stephen Moore joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with his unique analysis of the negotiations involved in enacting President Trump’s tax agenda.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​