Senior economic adviser to candidate Trump, Stephen Moore lays out the long road ahead for tax reform
Chicago native, Heritage Foundation economist, and the architect behind President Trump’s tax reform framework, Stephen Moore joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with his unique analysis of the negotiations involved in enacting President Trump’s tax agenda.
