Playboy Playmate Reacts to Hugh Hefner’s Death

Bill and Wendy are joined by Candace Jordan, who posed for “Playboy” in December of 1979, to talk about the life of Hugh Hefner, who died at the age of 91. They discuss Hefner’s lifestyle, who he will be buried next to, and why there’s no such thing as a “former Playmate”. Candace also wrote a piece for ChicagoNow on Hefner. Follow Candace on Twitter.

