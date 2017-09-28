Photos: Celebrating the Cubs NL Central championship, in St. Louis and Chicago

September 28, 2017

The Chicago Cubs have clinched the 2017 National League Central Championship, marking the first time they’ve reached the post-season three years in a row since 1906-1908.

Photo Gallery

