Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: North Korea, the National Anthem and “Perfect Arrangement”

North Korea, the economy and the tax code are all front burner issues, but somehow football players kneeling during the National Anthem took front and center in this week’s politics when the President railed against it during a rally in Alabama. Paul talks with Professor Phillip Beverly of the Dept of Political Science at Chicago State University to explore the week in national politics.

Then, an intriguing show called “Perfect Arrangement” set in the 1950’s but addresses social issues that are still alive today. Having to live a lie, the persecution of fellow Americans just for who they are, and a belief that one day the country will be welcoming to all underlie this award winning script. Paul is joined by the playwright Topher Payne, director Derek Van Barham and actor Lane Anthony Flores to talk about the message and impact of the play running at Pride Films & Plays.