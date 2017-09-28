Live blog: Bears at Packers

Posted 7:10 PM, September 28, 2017, by and

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears at the Green Bay Packers.

dlongwgnam September 28, 20177:28 PM

It feels like 3 of those 93 wins have been during my lifetime

dlongwgnam September 28, 20177:27 PM

NYT: The Bears all-time record against GB is 93-93-6, 1-1 postseason

dlongwgnam September 28, 20177:24 PM

Bears win the toss and defer

dlongwgnam September 28, 20177:21 PM

Jim Nantz dept. of corrections: Jordan Howard is not Juwan Howard

dlongwgnam September 28, 20177:21 PM

Game time temp at Lambeau 69 degrees, visibility good

dlongwgnam September 28, 20177:13 PM

Testing 1-2

Related stories