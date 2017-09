× Dr. John Cunningham on his breakthrough pediatric cancer treatment: “What is hoped is that 80% of children treated for this disease…will be…cured”

Dr. John Cunningham of University of Chicago Medicine joins John to both describe the difference between pediatric and adult cancer, and his research group’s breakthrough treatment for pediatric cancer. Dr. Cunningham answers listener questions about Childhood Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Learn more here.