Company Of Thieves | The Thoughtful Songwriting Behind “Treasure”, The DIY Tour and Coming Home to Chicago

Posted 4:19 AM, September 28, 2017, by , Updated at 04:21AM, September 28, 2017

Company Of Thieves [Sound Sessions]

Sound Sessions host, Michael Heidemann sits down with Genevieve Schatz (vocals) and Marc Walloch (guitar) from the Chicago-born group, Company of Thieves before their long awaited homecoming show at the House Of Blues.  They discuss what’s been happening since they took some time off, side-projects and the meaning behind their new song “Treasure” – As well as go deep with questions surrounding life, affirmations and the soulful music they write.

