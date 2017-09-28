× Company Of Thieves | The Thoughtful Songwriting Behind “Treasure”, The DIY Tour and Coming Home to Chicago

Sound Sessions host, Michael Heidemann sits down with Genevieve Schatz (vocals) and Marc Walloch (guitar) from the Chicago-born group, Company of Thieves before their long awaited homecoming show at the House Of Blues. They discuss what’s been happening since they took some time off, side-projects and the meaning behind their new song “Treasure” – As well as go deep with questions surrounding life, affirmations and the soulful music they write.

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here:

[Click Play on The Toolbar]

Like what you hear? Have a questions or want to get in contact with Sound Sessions?

Soundsessionspod@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | ITunes

Host – Michael Heidemann