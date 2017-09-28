Bill and Wendy Full Show 09-28-17

Today’s guests include actor Yuri Sardarov (who plays Otis on “Chicago Fire” — Season 6 premieres tonight at 9 on NBC), comedian Harland Williams (who performs at the Chicago Improv tonight through Sunday) and our very own Dean Richard who previews the movies that will premier this weekend. The show starts with a discussion around the Cubs winning the Central Division for the second year in a row; should White Sox fans root for them? They also discuss the passing of Hugh Hefner. Later on the, Bill and Wendy crosstalk with Steve Bertand and and give a shout out to our local bakeries.

