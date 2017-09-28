Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 09-28-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss a woman who was removed from an airplane after getting into an argument over another passenger’s pet. Later on, they chat with former Playboy Playmate, Candace Jordan, about Hugh Hefner passing away at the age of 91.

