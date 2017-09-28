Austan Goolsbee: President Trump’s tax reform framework is ‘heavily geared toward very high income people’

Economics professor at the University of Chicago Booth School and former economic adviser to President Obama, Austan Goolsbee joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to break down President Trump’s framework for reforming the U.S. tax code.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3404194/3404194_2017-09-27-192934.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​