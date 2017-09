× A Conversation about TV’s Highest Paid Stars Leads To David Caruso Appreciation Day on the Nick D Show

What began as a conversation about 2017’s highest paid TV actresses and highest paid TV stars of all time leads to David Caruso Appreciation Day on the Nick Digilio Show.

