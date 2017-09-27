Wintrust Business Lunch 9/27/17

Posted 6:15 AM, September 27, 2017, by , Updated at 06:10AM, September 27, 2017

On September 27th, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:

  • The report on pending home sales for August are out today
  • The US Energy Information Administration releases weekly crude inventories
  • President Trump is headed to Indianapolis where he is expected to detail his tax reform plan
  • A new study on opioid treatment is out today from the Journal of the American Medical Association
  • Federal Emergency Management Agency tests it emergency alert system today

 