Albert Almora Jr. addresses reporters after running into the left-center field wall and leaving the game with what appeared to be an injured shoulder.
Video: Albert Almora injury update
-
Powell: Crosstown Classic Is Always A Good Time
-
Cubs Outfielder Albert Almora Meets With Fans At Navy Pier
-
Powell: Cubs Respond to Addison Russell Domestic Violence Allegation
-
Transgender war hero Albert Cashier’s life defied definition
-
Unique Desserts with Pastry Chef Vanarin Kuch
-
-
Bill and Wendy Full Show 09-13-17
-
Something to Learn About Illinois History – Jane Addams
-
There’s something many of you may not know about the legendary Tom Skilling….
-
Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 08-17-17
-
Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 09-08-17
-
-
The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 9-12-17
-
The Opening Bell 9/18/17: The Marketing Behind The “Pumpkin Spice” Craze
-
JR JR | Sound Sessions Interview Josh Epstein