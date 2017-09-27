Trending Tuesday! Steve “The Gadget Guy”, Switchmate Home, The Hottest Trending Legal Topics w/ Rich Lenkov, The AV Club and Prairie Arts Center | Full Show (Sept 26th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Sept 26th) It’s Trending Tuesday! John Teti of The AV Club rides side car as we welcome, Steve “The Gadget Guy” Van Dinter from Verizon to show us some new tech. Following our trending tech theme we welcome former Chicagoan Dean Finnegan from Switchmate Home to discuss an exciting new company to bring the smart home technology to the every-man. After the sparking legal debate behind the recent news of the NFL protests, we bring on our legal expert/WGN Radio Podcast Host, Rich Lenkov of “Legal Face Off” to deconstruct the legal issues surrounding this topic and more. Then, with an exciting Poetry Slam coming up we welcome Adam Gottlieb and Rob Pileckis of the Prairie Arts Center. And finally, we welcome Doc Love and play another episode of “Patti’s Picks!”, All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

