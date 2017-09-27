The Opening Bell 9/27/17: The GMO Documentary That Shows Both Sides

The debate around genetic modified organisms has been going on for years and gathering all the information around the subject is vital to the understanding of the discussing. That’s exactly what the new documentary, “Food Evolution” strives to achieve and Trace Sheehan (Producer & Writer of “Food Evolution”) told Steve about how they strive to improve the conversation. The commuting lifestyle is a vital aspect to Chicago’s workforce, and the South Shore train line (that connects to Indiana) is finally getting a much needed upgrade. Mary Wisniewski (Transportation Reporter and Getting Around Columnist at Chicago Tribune) detailed the proposed project to Steve and how it benefits Indiana and Illinois.