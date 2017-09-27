× The Carry Out 9-27-17: “Aaron Rodgers asked fans to lock arms before the game which will be tough because have you ever tried locking arms with a guy wearing hunting gear?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump unveiling his plan for tax reform, Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino being fired, some critics saying President Trump hasn’t done enough for Puerto Rico, President Trump continuing his culture war against the NFL, the Cubs trying to rebound against the Cardinals to clinch the division, the Sox trying to play spoiler against the Angels, the Bears getting ready for their prime-time game against the Packers and scientists discovering a new species of rat.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio