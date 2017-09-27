Roe Conn Full Show (9/27/17): Austan Goolsbee & Stephen Moore break down Trump’s tax reform, Adam Hog is hopeful about Bears/Packers, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for September 27th, 2017:
Former economic adviser to President Obama- Austan Goolsbee breaks down President Trump’s framework for tax reform, Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier explains the Jones Act, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling basks in cooler weather for Chicago, WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge thinks Chicago has a shot at beating the Packers, the Top Five@5 feats. Steve Segal, and economic adviser to President Trump and Heritage Foundation economist- Stephen Moore talks about the long road ahead before tax reform passes through Congress.
