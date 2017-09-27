The Chicago Cubs are National League Central Champions!

WGN‘s Mark Carman joins Justin to talk about the Chicago Cubs clinching the National League Central title tonight in St. Louis, their first time clinching in St. Louis since 1938. Mark and Justin also talk about the status of the team heading into their NLDS series against the Washington Nationals. Kevin Powell checks-in from St. Louis to talk about the game, the team being able to rest a few days before the playoffs begin and to paint the picture of the locker room celebration. We also catch-up with Violeta Podrumetic from Wrigleyville to describe the celebration that is happening outside of Wrigley Field.

