If a ¾ acre dog park sounds awesome, help make it happen on North Side

IRVING PARK — The biggest dog park in Chicago — three-quarters of an acre — has been in the planning stages for years, but is still well short of the funds needed to become a reality.

The Horner Park Dog Park auction is now underway online to help bring the park closer to its goal.

Auction items range from a sailing cruise on Lake Michigan to a monthly glass of wine at the Book Cellar. Bidding is open until 10 p.m. Saturday. Click here to view items and place bids.