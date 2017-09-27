× How can we make medical procedures more successful and efficient?

Dr. Hakim Bouzamondo, Divisional Vice President, Head of Global Nutrition Research & Development, Abbott Laboratories, joins Justin to discuss the myths that surround surgical procedures including fasting before surgery and why we need to raise awareness to this issue and the importance of rethinking the way we prepare physically and mentally for a medical procedure.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio