Former Playboy Playmate Candice Jordan Reflects On The Life of Hugh Hefner

Posted 11:59 PM, September 27, 2017, by

FILE - In this June 25, 1986 file photo, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, center, poses with a group of current and former Playboy bunnies at the Playboy Club in Los Angeles, days before the club closed. The tightly corseted Playboy Bunnies, with rabbit tails and ears, will soon be back in business in New York City. Three decades after the original Playboy Club closed in Manhattan, a new club will debut later this year in a hotel a few blocks from Times Square. (AP Photo, File)

With the news of Hugh Hefner’s passing, WGN Radio host Brian Noonan speaks with former Playboy Playmate and February 1979 cover model, Candice Jordan.  Candice reflects on the former Chicagoan and magazine pioneer, Hugh Hefner.  They discuss the life of Mr. Hefner and the controversy his magazine brought to the forefront of American popular culture.  They also discuss the larger than life parties that the Playboy mansion was known for as well as softer side of the magazine mogul.

Listen to the full podcast right here: