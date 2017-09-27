Former Playboy Playmate Candice Jordan Reflects On The Life of Hugh Hefner

With the news of Hugh Hefner’s passing, WGN Radio host Brian Noonan speaks with former Playboy Playmate and February 1979 cover model, Candice Jordan. Candice reflects on the former Chicagoan and magazine pioneer, Hugh Hefner. They discuss the life of Mr. Hefner and the controversy his magazine brought to the forefront of American popular culture. They also discuss the larger than life parties that the Playboy mansion was known for as well as softer side of the magazine mogul.

Listen to the full podcast right here: