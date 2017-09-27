Former Chicago Bears great Otis Wilson: “It’s not about the national anthem, this is about injustice to black men in America”

Former Chicago Bears great and good ol’ #55 Otis Wilson joins Justin to discuss his new book, “If These Walls Could Talk: Chicago Bears: Stories from the Chicago Bears Sideline, Locker Room, and Press Box.” Mama’s Boy Otis talks about why he decided to write this book, how he started playing football on asphalt in Brooklyn, when he realized that he had special talent as a football player, growing up idolizing Dick Butkus, the importance of being a disciplined athlete and person, what he knew about the Bears when he first came to Chicago, using his speed and versatility to change the outside linebacker position, his experience playing for Buddy Ryan, what makes a great defensive coordinator, a pivotal game they played against the Oakland Raiders during the 1984 season, how the players on the ’85 Bears became larger than life personalities, why the team never repeated as Super Bowl Champions, his contentious relationship with Mike Ditka, his support for Colin Kaepernick and players kneeling for the national anthem and the current state of the NFL.

