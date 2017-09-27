Father Michael Pfleger: “We took a knee to say ‘We have a right to dissent'”

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Senior Pastor at Saint Sabina Church and social activist, Father Michael Pfleger. Father Pfleger has been vocal on the kneeling during the anthem issue, to the point where he has demonstrated himself, and sent a letter to the CPD. He shares his thoughts with Bill and Wendy.

