× Fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi: “Just because clothes are expensive doesn’t make them good, and as a matter of fact, I think most expensive clothes are dreadful”

Acclaimed fashion designer, television personality and stage performer Isaac Mizrahi joins Justin to chat about his upcoming cabaret show, “Does This Song Make Me Look Fat” at City Winery on Friday, September 29th. Isaac talks about where the idea of doing a cabaret show comes from, why he followed a path in the fashion industry, how his best work is a melding of fashion and theatrics, his aversion to the exclusionary nature of high fashion, the changing landscape of consumer habits and the fashion industry and what we can expect from his show on Friday night.

