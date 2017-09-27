Dane Neal: But wait, there’s MORE….

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their food loving pal, Dane Neal! With him he brought Chicago celebrity chef, Stephanie Izard, to talk about Fulton Market Harvest Fest. Then he brings in Abby Suarez, Executive Director for the Anthony Rizzo Foundation, and Joe Buonavolanto, of Buona Beef, to talk about how they are teaming up!

