Alderman Roberto Maldonado: “Yes, we are treated like second-class citizens”

Alderman Roberto Maldonado (26th Ward) describes what is being done in the community to help those in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria, which he predicts will take at least 20 years to recover. Plus, John asks Alderman Maldonado questions about the island of Puerto Rico as a whole, and its relationship to the United States. Extend your efforts for disaster relief here.

