Alderman Roberto Maldonado: “Yes, we are treated like second-class citizens”

September 27, 2017

Marlene Ojeda carries her son Esaid Marrero through the Rio San Lorenzo de Morovis, after the bridge that crosses the river was swept away by Hurricane Maria, in Morovis, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. They crossed after visiting family on the other side of the river. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Alderman Roberto Maldonado (26th Ward) describes what is being done in the community to help those in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria, which he predicts will take at least 20 years to recover. Plus, John asks Alderman Maldonado questions about the island of Puerto Rico as a whole, and its relationship to the United States. Extend your efforts for disaster relief here.

